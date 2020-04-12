Study: 1 in 3 Wisconsinites admit to drinking alcohol while working from home

Wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
Posted 6:05 pm, April 12, 2020, by , Updated at 06:06PM, April 12, 2020
MILWAUKEE — As the majority of people work from home during the coronavirus outbreak, habits and daily routines have changed. A new study found one of those changes is that people are taking the opportunity of being out of the office to have a drink.

Alcohol.org, a leading provider of treatment resources and everything linked to alcohol abuse and rehabilitation, conducted a survey of 3,000 people working from home across the U.S. to see how many are drinking during what’s considered their workday.

For Wisconsinites, 32% said they’ve had alcohol during work hours while working from home. That’s tied with the national average (32%).

Which state’s workers were most likely to have a drink at home? That’d be Hawaii (67%). People in Arkansas were least likely to have one (8%).

Officials at Alcohol.org said they found that more than 1/3 of those responding to the study said they believed they would drink more alcohol while in quarantine.

It seems people were prepared, as 22% of Americans said they stockpiled alcohol for quarantine. Men (27%) stockpiled more than women (15%) did.

The drink of choice is beer (38%), followed by cocktails (26%), wine (21%) and straight spirits (15%).

Broken down by gender, men’s top choice was beer (44% vs 33% for women) and women’s top choice was cocktails (38% vs 11% for men).

Men picked straight spirits (22%) more than women did (5%) while both genders picked wine about the same (22% for men vs 24% for women).

Officials Alcohol.org noted it is a stressful time, and if you believe you have a substance addiction, there are services available to help.

