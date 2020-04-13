× 3 West Bend firefighters tested positive for COVID-19; 3 others negative

WEST BEND — Three West Bend firefighters tested positive for the coronavirus, fire officials announced Monday, April 13. Three others tested negative.

Fire officials said Monday two firefighters developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were removed from work. Their tests came back positive. One recovered and returned to work, and the other was symptom free Monday and expected back at work by week’s end.

An investigation revealed four more firefighters should be tested, and three tested negative. One tested positive and that patient will remain in quarantine until cleared by health officials and fire officials.

Fire officials noted, “Even with the temporary loss of these crew members, we have been able to remain fully staffed and committed to taking care of each and every one of you.”

West Bend fire officials noted effective immediately, all personnel will wear face masks while in fire stations or on non-EMS calls, and department personnel will continue to practice social distancing.

They asked that everyone please stay safe at home.