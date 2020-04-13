× 5 residents, 2 employees at Kenosha County long-term care facility tested positive for COVID-19

KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha County Emergency Management officials on Monday, April 13 announced a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility — the first cases in such a facility in the county.

Officials said five residents and two employees of Parkside Manor on 67th Street near 62nd Avenue tested positive but not hospitalized.

The facility has 32 residents and 37 employees.

The Kenosha County Division of Health is working with the facility’s management to provide personal protective equipment for residents and staff, and to assist in the isolation of residents and the crafting of messages to notify residents’ guardians.

Emergency management officials said in a news release Froedtert South has provided Parkside Manor with collection kits to test all residents.

Parkside Manor released the following statement on the situation:

“The health and well-being of our residents and team members are our greatest priority. While individuals at our facility have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue working together to care for our residents, to protect the safety of our team members, and to protect the people in our community. We are closely monitoring developments and guidelines with respect to the coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization as well as other expert sources. We are also working with and at the direction of health care authorities. In addition, we are following enhanced internal protocols in order to help control the spread of COVID-19. Our facility is supported by a Senior Lifestyle-affiliated task force and management team comprised of various disciplines to aid us in our preparation, readiness, communication and management of the COVID-19 coronavirus.”