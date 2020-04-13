93-year-old Pennsylvania woman’s viral coronavirus plea for more beer answered by Coors Light

Vote totals from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin
SEMINOLE, Pa. — A 93-year-old woman from Pennsylvania used the powers of social media to keep a stock of beer while doing her part to “flatten the curve” amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Olive Veronesi posed in her window with a dry erase board featuring a message that read, “I NEED MORE BEER!!” while holding a can of Coors Light, KDKA-TV reported.

The image was widely shared and seen by over a million people on the KDKA Facebook page.

Veronesi, who hasn’t left her home since the stay-at-home orders began, said she was down to just two cans of Coors Light. Fortunately, Coors Light came through and delivered to their friend. She then held a sign reading, “Got more beer!”

