‘A critical point of recruiting:’ 500 sought to run alternate care facility at State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS -- The COVID-19 alternate care facility at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park is expected to open by Tuesday, April 21, and the facility needs both paid workers and volunteers. Officials want it fully staffed and operational should the need arise to use it.

"We're very busy down here at State Fair," said Debra Standridge, the facility's CEO, on Monday, April 13. "We are an extension of the health care system."

The site will open with 130 beds, capable of housing more than 700. Patients will be treated there as they recover, while not yet fully in the clear.

"They're coming to us to spend a few days to recover while they are transitioning back to home," said Standridge.

With about a week to go until opening, organizers are seeking more than 500 to run it. They'll be paid with funding coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"We are at a very critical point in recruiting," said Celia Shaughnessy, chief HR officer of the facility. "We're looking for both active and retired health care professionals and staff."

Officials remain hopeful they'll never need to use the facility, but want to make sure it's ready if needed.

"This facility is an insurance policy to ensure that we have adequate number of beds available for patients should the need arise," said Standridge.

Orientation for some is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 20.

If you would like to apply, CLICK HERE to access the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry.