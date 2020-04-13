Deff-initely Milwaukee: Ways to explore our own backyard with Discover Wisconsin’s Mariah Haberman

MILWAUKEE — For more than 30 years, Discover Wisconsin has shown off the best our state has to offer: The people, the places, the things that make Wisconsin special. And for seven years, Mariah Haberman has served as one of the show’s hosts.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, the Evansville native and UW-Oshkosh product join the podcast to discuss what drew her back to her home state, some of her wildest experiences over the years and why she’s a huge proponent of traveling abroad all by yourself at least once in life.

One note: We did tape this before the coronavirus pandemic, so no mention of that – but we do have all kinds of great recommendations for where you should go and what you should do when we can travel again.

