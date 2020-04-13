Donations to the Salvation Army will be doubled thanks to anonymous match through June 1
MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (WUM) announced on Monday, April 13 that an anonymous donor will provide a generous match grant to the organization’s COVID-19 response efforts.
In order to receive the $125,000 donation, WUM must raise up to $125,000 in cash donations from April 13 until June 1.
Major Steve Woodard, Milwaukee County Coordinator, issued the following statement in a news release:
“With a record number of layoffs and reduced work hours, the need for assistance continues to rise. Providing meals for hungry families, the elderly and children out of school is a top priority. Your donations will help us respond quickly to the most vulnerable among us.”
Based on national averages:
- $10 donation feeds a person in need for one day
- $30 donation provides one food box containing staple foods for a family of four
- $250 donation can provide a hot, to-go meal to 100 people
Here’s how you can help
Mail: Send a check — and in the memo, write “CV19 Help WUM”
The Salvation Army
11315 W. Watertown Plank Road
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Online: https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/WUMCovid19Donations
Text: Text WUM to 24365