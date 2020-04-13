× Donations to the Salvation Army will be doubled thanks to anonymous match through June 1

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (WUM) announced on Monday, April 13 that an anonymous donor will provide a generous match grant to the organization’s COVID-19 response efforts.

In order to receive the $125,000 donation, WUM must raise up to $125,000 in cash donations from April 13 until June 1.

Major Steve Woodard, Milwaukee County Coordinator, issued the following statement in a news release:

“With a record number of layoffs and reduced work hours, the need for assistance continues to rise. Providing meals for hungry families, the elderly and children out of school is a top priority. Your donations will help us respond quickly to the most vulnerable among us.”

Based on national averages:

$10 donation feeds a person in need for one day

$30 donation provides one food box containing staple foods for a family of four

$250 donation can provide a hot, to-go meal to 100 people

Here’s how you can help

Mail: Send a check — and in the memo, write “CV19 Help WUM”

The Salvation Army

11315 W. Watertown Plank Road

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Online: https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/WUMCovid19Donations



Text: Text WUM to 24365