× Former Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash in Alabama

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash in Alabama Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The 36-year-old was currently with Tennessee State University as the Tigers’ quarterback coach.

Jackson spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, mostly as a backup quarterback. He later played for the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. He made 12 starts in his second season with the Vikings in 2007, throwing for more than 1,900 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions while going 8-4.

Jackson made one playoff start with the Vikings, in the 2008 NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles with Christian Ponder unable to play due to injury. He finished that game 15-of-35 for 164 yards and one interception, a game the Vikings lost.

Jackson later went onto win a Super Bowl as the No. 2 quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

Several players, present and former, reacted to Jackson’s death on Twitter Monday morning. They include former Vikings Ben Leber, Chad Greenway and Greg Coleman, and current Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson.

RIP Tavaris Jackson. TJack was one of the best teammates and friends. Drafted together in 06’ and he will be missed. #skol #tavarisjackson — Chad Greenway (@chadgreenway52) April 13, 2020

This is awful. Thinking of him and his family. https://t.co/ufvVFL0oPa — Ben Leber (@nacholeber) April 13, 2020

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to the family of former @Vikings QB #TavaresJackson who died in a traffic accident. Got to spend a lot of time with TJ during his time with the @Vikings this is another reminder to love your love one’s because we never know. #7 — Greg Coleman (@gregcoleman8) April 13, 2020

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

Jackson was driving a 2012 Chevy Camaro when it left the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The crash happened about seven miles sound of Montgomery, where Jackson is from.