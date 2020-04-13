× Fox Sports Wisconsin to replay Brewers Classics in the month of April

MILWAUKEE — While Fox Sports Wisconsin can’t bring you this season’s diving grabs by Yelich or turned double plays by Arcia quite yet, but they can bring you the Classics that made the Brewers the team they are today.

Starting Thursday, April 16, FSW will air eight Brewers Classics including Game 4 and Game 5 of the 1982 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, game 163 when the Brewers beat the Cubbies in 2018 and when the team clinched the NL Central in 2011.

The complete schedule is as follows:

April 16 at 7 p.m. — 1982 World Series Game 4 against the Cardinals

Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. — 1982 World Series Game 5 against the Cardinals

Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. — Counsell’s managerial debut against the Dodgers

Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. — Game 163 against the Cubs

Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. — Brewers clinch NL Central in 2011

Sunday, April 26 at 6 p.m. — Yelich hits for the cycle against the Reds

Tuesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. — Brewers set AL record with 31 hits in 1992

Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. — Braun and Yelich hit back to back homers in the bottom of the 9th against the Cardinals in 2018

All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO – available via the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.