LIVE: President Trump, White House officials offer daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Vote totals from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Glendale label company pivots to face shield production; owner hopes to increase to ‘6 per second’

Posted 5:59 pm, April 13, 2020, by , Updated at 06:29PM, April 13, 2020
Kenco Label and Tag

Kenco Label and TagGLENDALE — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve heard incredible stories of businesses shifting focus to fulfill the needs of the nation, and a Glendale company is among those helping health care workers on the frontlines.

“The president asked for innovation,” said Aaron Karan, owner. “This press can put out one face shield per second.”

In a time of need, it’s amazing what Wisconsinites are capable of.

“Within a week, we designed and started manufacturing this kind of face shield,” said Karan.

Kenco Label and Tag is a family-owned business in Glendale, and while their production is local, their reach is national. Karan saw a frontline need, so he began making face shields.

Aaron Karan

Aaron Karan

“We knew there was a massive shortage of PPE,” said Karan. “We knew we could pivot very quickly to help with the need. We got feedback from a neurosurgeon that one of the problems with the traditional style of face shields is that they can cause indentations on the head, scaring, abrasions, headaches.”

They realized they would have to pivot one more time.

“That’s when they described to us the need for a face shield that attaches to the mask that the doctors and nurses are already wearing,” said Karan.

Their in-house engineers went back to work, and with some help from 3M and six presses, the orders started rolling in.

Kenco Label and Tag

“Over this weekend, we had over 100 orders for face shields,” said Karan.

While hundreds are good for now, Kenco is aiming a bit higher, but they need help.

Kenco Label and Tag

Kenco Label and Tag“We’re doing this all on our own,” said Karan. “What we need is help from the FDA to get us an emergency use authorization so we can increase our production to millions of face shields per day.”

That’s right, millions of shields per day.

“We’re running this on six different presses, so we will be producing six face shields per second,” said Karan.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.