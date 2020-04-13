Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila donate 80K face masks to coronavirus first responders in Texas, Louisiana

LIVE: Wisconsin DHS offers a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic
Posted 12:55 pm, April 13, 2020, by , Updated at 01:01PM, April 13, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas native Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, donated 80,000 face masks to coronavirus first responders in Texas and Louisiana, officials said.

The couple dropped off some of the masks Friday at the Austin Fire Department, KEYE reported.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted its gratitude the next day: “The C-shift at Station 32 got a surprise yesterday, when @McConaughey and @iamcamilaalves stopped by to let us know we’re getting several 1,000 N-95 masks soon, part of their donation of 80K to healthcare workers, FFs, and police officers in #ATX and #NOLA! 📸 DC T. Smith, AFD”

The death toll from COVID-19 passed 270 in Texas on Sunday as the state reported nearly 1,000 more positive tests for the disease, with roughly 13,500 cases overall.

Camila Alves McConaughey, a model and designer, wrote on Instagram about the donations: “Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus.”

Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus. Matthew and I, our friends Bill and Tracey Marshall have teamed up with the organization #BStrong. We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin – Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic. #thisisacrisis We will not go quietly. We will #BStrong I am only sharing this in case if you all want to help as well it took me over 2 weeks of research to find the right organization and the work they doing so I wanted to share with you in case if it can inspire you as well to help, or inspire you to pick a lane to help others whatever that lane is even if your lane is helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer …pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong this too shall pass… @officiallymcconaughey and I will be working with @bethennyfrankel, @globalempowermentmission, Bill and Tracey Marshall, @theellenshow, @billyjoel and many more on this amazing initiative – if you would like to help please see the link in my bio.

She added that she hoped the move would “inspire you to pick a lane to help others whatever that lane is even if your lane is helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer… pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong this too shall pass…”

Last month, the Oscar winner urged students at the University of Texas at Austin to stay home after dozens tested positive following an ill-fated spring-break trip to Mexico.

