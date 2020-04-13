Open Record Special Edition: Can chiropractors prevent COVID-19?

MEQUON — Can a spinal adjustment protect you from COVID-19? A Mequon chiropractor told a FOX6 producer it can. In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about the stance from major chiropractic organizations that say there’s no connection between spinal adjustments and immunity and how the FOX6 Investigators got a much different story from a local chiropractor.

Hear how the whole investigation began and what you should do if you’re someone who gets spinal adjustments for pain — should you continue going during this pandemic? Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

