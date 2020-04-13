‘Play by the Rules:’ New Milwaukee Brewers shirt promotes social distancing while helping nonprofit

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have introduced a revamped ball-in-glove logo, separating the “m” and “b” to encourage and support social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

A limited number of t-shirts with the logo and tagline “Play by the Rules. Keep Your Distance,” go on sale today, April 13. Proceeds will support the Brewers Community Foundation’s (BCF) efforts to raise money for local nonprofit organizations experiencing increased demands due to the pandemic.

T-shirts, $25, are available in adult sizes S – XXL, and can be purchased on the Brewers MLB auction site as well as Brewers Community Foundation website. T-shirts can also be purchased via phone from the Brewers Team Store via phone, 414-902-4750, Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

BCF harnesses the pride, passion and commitment of Brewers fans, players and other supporters to positively impact the lives of children and their families in the Greater Milwaukee area and throughout Wisconsin. Over the past nine years, BCF has generated more than $42 million to support local nonprofits in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs. In 2019, approximately 200 nonprofit organizations received funding through the Foundation’s initiatives.

Visit their website to learn about ways you can join the team that goes to bat for those in need.