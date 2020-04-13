× ‘Safer at Home’ violation: Brown Deer police broke up baby shower near 51st and Wabash

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police on Friday, April 10 broke up a baby shower — being held in violation of Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Police were called out to the area near 51st Street and Wabash Avenue around 5 p.m.

Officers made contact with a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman who was hosting the baby shower.

Police said she complied with escorting everyone from the property.

It is up to local law enforcement to make sure people are obeying the restrictions, which took effect March 25. The order was initially scheduled to run through April 24. On Monday, April 13, Governor Evers said, “We’re not in a position to know” whether the order would be extended.