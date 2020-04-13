LIVE: President Trump, White House officials offer daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Vote totals from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Tom Barrett earns another term as Milwaukee’s mayor

Posted 6:21 pm, April 13, 2020, by , Updated at 06:23PM, April 13, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Tom Barrett earned another term as the mayor of Milwaukee — by defeating State Sen. Lena Taylor 63 percent to 37 percent — with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

CLICK HERE to view vote totals from the 2020 spring election

Barrett served in the state legislature starting in 1984, then the U.S. Congress. Since 2004, he’s been Milwaukee’s mayor, touting lowering homicide rates.

Critics of Barrett challenge him on the streetcar project — The Hop — and the city’s lead pipe problem. Still, at least 70% of voters backed his past re-elections.

This is a developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.