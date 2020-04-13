× Tom Barrett earns another term as Milwaukee’s mayor

MILWAUKEE — Tom Barrett earned another term as the mayor of Milwaukee — by defeating State Sen. Lena Taylor 63 percent to 37 percent — with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

Barrett served in the state legislature starting in 1984, then the U.S. Congress. Since 2004, he’s been Milwaukee’s mayor, touting lowering homicide rates.

Critics of Barrett challenge him on the streetcar project — The Hop — and the city’s lead pipe problem. Still, at least 70% of voters backed his past re-elections.

