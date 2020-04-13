× Voters overwhelmingly OK increasing MPS’ revenue limit by $87M through property taxes

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum that would increase Milwaukee Public Schools’ revenue limit through property taxes over a four-year span.

With all the votes tallied in the 2020 spring election, 78 percent (67,110 votes) of voters approved of the referendum — while 22 percent opposed it.

With the referendum’s approval, there will be a four-year phase-in revenue limit increase totaling $87 million. That comes to about a $160 increase per $100,000 of assessed property.

Prior to the election, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ website talked of the referendum in this way:

“This vital investment is needed to provide the resources our students require so they can optimize their potential and successfully compete in our ever-changing world. This increased funding will enable us to attract and retain high-quality certified teachers, offer more career and technical education programs, and expand art, music, physical education, and language programs.”

CLICK HERE to learn more.