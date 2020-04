Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX POINT -- Wheel & Sprocket has been a staple of the Milwaukee biking community for over four decades. As the spring biking season gets into full gear, FOX6's Brian Kramp talks with Amelia Kegel from Wheel & Sprocket about how to practice social distancing on the trails.

The Milwaukee Police Department offers ways to ensure your bike is safely secured this season.