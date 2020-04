Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After a historic election on Tuesday, April 7, absentee ballots that were mailed in were to be received and counted before the April 13 deadline.

On Sunday, April 12, the Wisconsin Election Commission held a public Zoom meeting to explain details ahead of Monday's expected results. That meeting was rescheduled after a video conference call Sunday afternoon was interrupted by unknown participants flooding the meeting with racist and pornographic images.