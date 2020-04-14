2nd nun from Our Lady of the Angels convent in St. Francis has died from COVID-19

ST. FRANCIS — A second nun from Our Lady of the Angels convent in St. Francis has died from the coronavirus. She is Sister Mary Regine Collins.

A news release indicates Sister Mary Regine devoted her entire ministry to education around the Milwaukee and Green Bay area of Wisconsin.

Sister Mary Regine was also a renowned artist. One of her creations was a wood carving dedicated to the SSND foundress, Blessed Theresa Gerhardinger. It is currently displayed in the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore, Maryland.

A news release on the sister states, “The School Sisters of Notre Dame continue to pray for all who are impacted by COVID-19, especially our sisters, their families and those caring for our sisters.”

Last week, Sister Marie June Skender, 83, died and tested positive for COVID-19 in a post-mortem test.

Our Lady of the Angels has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Milwaukee County Health Department, infection control specialists, and the Greenfield Health Department for months to protect sisters and staff against COVID-19; and once the presence of the virus was identified, to prevent further spread.

