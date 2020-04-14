81-year-old coronavirus patient emerges victorious, now recovering

An 81-year-old coronavirus patient was greeted by a sea of enthusiastic claps and cheers from nurses and physicians after emerging victorious from Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo Monday, according to FOX 11 .

Victor Gomez became critically ill with COVID-19 about a month ago and quickly landed in the Intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator to help him breathe, according to the hospital.

His wife of 25 years was unable to see him due to COVID-19 restrictions, but on Monday she saw the 81-year-old Orange County man discharged from the hospital in a deeply emotional moment that was captured on video. She thanked and praised doctors for the work they did, as did her husband.

“Thank you for saving my life,” Victor could be heard telling health care workers as he was loaded into an ambulance.

The hospital says Victor was taken to an acute rehabilitation facility where he’ll spend the next couple of weeks regaining his strength before he finally goes home to his family.

The hospital says that cases like Victor’s prove that even those at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 can pull through and survive, and not to lose hope.