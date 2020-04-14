David Crowley declares victory in race for Milwaukee County executive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The race for Milwaukee County executive was one to watch on Monday evening, April 13-- with just over 1,000 votes separating the two candidates.

Despite the closeness of the vote tally, State Rep. David Crowley declared victory against State Sen. Chris Larson. Crowley said in a statement, "Tonight’s results were the culmination of that goal. The voters of Milwaukee County showed that they are ready to join together and address the many issues facing our community."

With such a tight race, Larson says this if far from over. Larson's campaign manager told FOX6 they are weighing all options -- including a recount. They plan to talk to lawyers tomorrow.

"I think now, we're just in uncharted water with an unprecedented election. Huge swaths of people who have been disenfranchised and different municipalities that decided, some decided, they would count votes with no postmarks and others decided not to," said Sonja Chojnacki, Larson Campaign Manager. "We're down 1,093 votes. We're within the margin of error for a recount and will be assessing that."

"We're calling it a victory. We don't think that with the amount of information we have received that he would be able to shorten that margin and declare victory, so the race is over," said David Crowley.

Both campaigns believe the coronavirus pandemic played a role in this election. But the two campaigns disagree over whether that means this race is over.