Vote totals from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Dickey’s Barbeque, Dickey family donating sandwiches to COVID-19 first responders

Posted 1:19 pm, April 14, 2020, by , Updated at 01:34PM, April 14, 2020

DALLAS — Dickey’s Barbeque Pit and the Dickey family are showing support for those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national restaurant chain announced Tuesday, April 14 that customers can donate sandwiches to first responders with relief packs for first responders; the packs include bundles of five or 10 pulled pork sandwiches. For every sandwich donated, the Dickey family will match the effort to feed first responders.

Customers can add the “First Responder Relief Pack” to their orders online and can donate any number of individual sandwiches to the donation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.