Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's 414 Day and for the past nine years it's been known as Milwaukee Day! But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's celebration will be a virtual one. Brian Kramp spent the morning with the co-founder of Milwaukee Day with some ways to support the city online.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Milwaukee Day (website)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milwaukee Day will be virtual this 4/14. We want to make sure all the businesses, venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, cultural institutions, artists, workers and others who make Milwaukee so special can open up again in the coming months.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have an e-commerce store? Let us know. Are you offering curbside pickup? Tell us more. Raising funds for those hurt by the pandemic? Make sure we list it. Are you providing resources for those in need? Thank you, we'll spread the word. Hit CONTACT to let us know what you you need or are doing. We'll do what we can to help. Be safe, be good, look out for each other. Thank you to Historic Milwaukee, Inc. for helping us shape this online event.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Milverine Bobblehead with a Cause Unveiled

On Milwaukee Day (4/14), the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition bobblehead featuring Milwaukee icon John Hamann, who is better known as “Milverine”. Hamann is frequently spotted around town by awestruck onlookers and received his nickname due to his resemblance to Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Comics character “Wolverine”. The limited edition bobblehead, which is authorized by Milverine, is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Standing on a base bearing his famous nickname, the bobblehead features a shirtless and stone-faced Hamann walking with a purpose down the street. The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to only 4,140, are available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads cost $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to ship in June. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating five dollars from every bobblehead sold to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Milverine’s charity of choice.