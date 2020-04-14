Lakefront Brewery offers frontline workers free beer, virtual toast on Milwaukee Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's the Wisconsin way to pay tribute to those on the frontlines -- a beer and a well-deserved toast.

Tuesday April 14, doctors, nurses, firefighters and EMTs stopped by Lakefront Brewery for a virtual "Thank You" toast on Milwaukee Day.

"To help anyone at this time feels pretty extraordinary. There's a lot of people who are just genuinely nervous and scared," said Michael Stodola with Lakefront Brewery, "It's remarkable. I can't even see walking into a hospital these days."

The brewery gave away free six-packs of its Riverwest Stein to frontline workers who stopped by with identification from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. A special, limited "414" glass was also handed out while supplies last.