List: FOX6 Feed A Hero restaurant discounts

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 is keeping a list of local restaurants and bars offering discounts to first responders, doctors, and nurses for our Feed A Hero initiative. Please use the links before to find out more information.

If you are the owner of a local restaurant or bar and would like to be included on this list, CLICK HERE.

COUSINS

As part of Cousins Cares, guests can place an order for a 20-Piece Party Box for delivery to an essential business in their community. Through April 30, participants will receive $15 off their order of a 20-Piece Party Box and will not be charged a delivery fee.

To place an order, the public is asked to call or visit a participating Cousins Subs location and provide the name, address and phone number of the essential business the 20-Piece Party Box will be delivered to.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Guests can donate sandwiches to first responders in their communities with the new First Responder Relief Packs, which include bundles of five or 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches. In addition, the Dickey family has pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the efforts to feed first responders.

To participate, guests can go to dickeys.com and add First Responder Relief Packs to their order. If guests would like to donate more, they can add any number of individual sandwiches to their donation. Then Dickey’s, in partnership with The Dickey Foundation, will carry out the delivery on the guest’s behalf.