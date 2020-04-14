× Family-run food pantry ‘figures out a solution’ to continue deliveries to those ‘afraid of going out’

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee food pantry is getting creative to make sure the elderly have access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a task that is a big family effort.

For 25 years, the Milwaukee Synagogue for Russian Jews has run a food pantry for the neighborhood where they’re located, near Oakland Avenue and Hampshire Street.

“Definitely, there’s a need. There’s a large older population, mostly immigrants, and some subsidized housing a few blocks away,” said Ester Riva Milchtein, Milwaukee Synagogue for Russian Jews food pantry.

As far as they know, this is the only food pantry in the 53211 ZIP code. So when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they were determined to keep serving.

“Many of them, because they are so much older, they are very high risk, not only just with age, but all their medical conditions. They are very afraid of going out,” said Milchtein.

So, they found a way to do delivery. They don’t own a car, so they are hopping on their bikes and renting cars.

“I’ve always taught my family, my children, that you have to figure out a solution. It’s not about ‘OK, let’s stop the service’. It’s, ‘Let’s figure out a solution to how we can continue to do the work that we do,'” said Milchtein.

It’s estimated they serve 100 families every week. The pantry has set up a Go Fund Me page in case others want to help.

“We should see the beauty of communities coming together and helping each other,” said Milchtein.