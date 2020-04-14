MPS adding at-home resources, laying groundwork for return to schools when ‘Safer at Home’ ends

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order is set to expire in 10 days. While changes can be made up until then, some schools are planning for not only distance learning but a possible return.

Teachers and staff with Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and other districts in the area have been working remotely, trying to prepare students for distance learning. For some parents, it’s challenging — but resources are available to help.

Hilary Scharton, vice president of strategy for Canvas, an online course developer, said she has been busy helping teachers and students transition to remote learning — even sharing resources to help parents navigate different levels of instruction.

“Photomath, it’s just a magical, free app I have on my phone,” Scharton said. “You can take a picture of the problem, even handwritten, and it will solve the problem for you and show you all the steps.”

While she provides supplemental support for countless families, MPS will provide new printed instructional materials starting Tuesday, April 14. The materials can be picked up at the district’s 20 “Stop, Grab, and Go” throughout the city. MPS will continue providing digital materials, too.

For those who were identified as needing technology support, device distribution will happen this week for high school students and next week for middle and elementary school students — making sure all students have the necessary tools to stay on track.

As of now, several groups of employees are set to physically return to work on April 27 and prepare for students possibly coming back. Of course, the plans are fluid and depend on if Gov. Evers changes or extends the date of the Safer at Home order.