× ‘My care was excellent:’ 72-year-old Milwaukee woman with COVID-19 released from Froedtert

MILWAUKEE — Staff at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin staff gave a 72-year-old Milwaukee woman a proper sendoff when she was released Tuesday, April 14, after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 31.

She suffered acute respiratory failure as a result of coronavirus, and remained on oxygen for 11 days.

“My care of Froedtert & MCW Hospital was excellent. I was thoroughly impressed with the men and women who cared for me. They were all very nice, professional, and compassionate,” the patient, named Starr, said in a news release.

Jess Thomey, RN, Nurse Manager on 8NT (Internal Medicine) said, “I am very proud of all the staff and how hard they have worked to ensure positive outcomes for our patients. We are extremely grateful to see people go home because it truly shows the dedication we have to making our patients better. Most importantly, the team can also celebrate with the patients and how they kept fighting during a very difficult time in their lives. To see the patients’ smiles when they leave and to hear their kind words about their care is very impactful for the staff.