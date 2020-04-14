Vote totals from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Need a half hour? Fun idea for kids that should last them at least 30 minutes

Posted 9:48 am, April 14, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Need a half hour to get some things done! A Milwaukee mom has a fun idea for kids that should last them at least 30 minutes. Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about taking an art break.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.