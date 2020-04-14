Open Record Special Edition: A strange night of election results

MILWAUKEE — Usually, election results start coming in just hours after the polls close. But this year, thanks to a pandemic and court battles, Wisconsin didn’t get results until last night — nearly one week after voting ended. In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire invited FOX6 political reporter Amy DuPont to the episode to bring a unique perspective.

With Wisconsin experiencing one of the strangest night of election returns ever, Open Record wanted to capture that process. In this episode, Open Record will bring you conversations we had throughout the night with DuPont as the results came in.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

