Police: Tow truck driver discovered woman dead in vehicle near 48th and National

MILWAUKEE — A tow truck driver discovered a woman dead in a vehicle near 48th Street and National Avenue Tuesday afternoon, April 14, police said.

The driver was towing the vehicle from the area near 31st Street and Clybourn Street.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department responded and pronounced the 45-year-old woman dead.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are under investigation.

Anyone with any information was asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.