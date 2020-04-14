Vote totals from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: Tow truck driver discovered woman dead in vehicle near 48th and National

Posted 6:28 pm, April 14, 2020, by
Tow truck driver discovered woman dead in vehicle near 48th and National

MILWAUKEE — A tow truck driver discovered a woman dead in a vehicle near 48th Street and National Avenue Tuesday afternoon, April 14, police said.

The driver was towing the vehicle from the area near 31st Street and Clybourn Street.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department responded and pronounced the 45-year-old woman dead.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are under investigation.

Anyone with any information was asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.