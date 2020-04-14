× ‘Safely as possible:’ Walmart reserves daily pickup hour for those most at-risk for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE –Walmart is launching a Pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19. Each day the hour from 7 to 8 a.m. at select pickup store locations will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only’ and allows those who are eligible to opt in. While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well.

Customers can begin filling their baskets through the website or through the Walmart app, which is an increasingly popular option for families to shop for their household needs. To determine if Grocery Pickup is available in your area, check this location map.

A detailed guide to how to place an order for curbside pickup can be found here.