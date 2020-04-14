Sam Hunt concert at Summerfest rescheduled for Sept. 4

Vote totals from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 16: Sam Hunt performs onstage during the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom)

MILWAUKEE — Sam Hunt announced that his Summerfest concert — originally scheduled for June 26 — has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The country singer’s “Southside Summer Tour” includes guest performers Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest. Hunt rescheduled June dates for his tour “our of an abundance of caution for fans, crew and venue staff” according to a news release.

Ticket holders will have their original ticket honored for the Sept. 4 concert. Refunds will be made available through the original point of purchase. The Summerfest Box Office is and will remain closed due to Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order.

Summerfest previously announced that the 2020 festival will take place over three weekends in September: Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19.

