Single-use plastic straw ban now in effect in the City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee’s ban on single-use plastic straws is now in effect — it began on Tuesday, April 14.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved an ordinance last November that would prohibit Milwaukee food establishments and alcohol beverage establishments from providing single-use, plastic beverage straws to customers. Certain exemptions would be permitted.

The ordinance provided the last few months as a grace period for food and beverage establishments to adjust their practices and educate customers.

Unless food and beverage establishments are sending straws with their carryout or “to go” orders, we likely will not see the full impact of this new ordinance until those businesses are once again open to the public.