× ‘Transformational for our district:’ Just 5 ‘yes’ votes means $1B for Racine schools over next 30 years

RACINE — Just five votes led to the passage of a referendum allowing for a $1 billion revenue increase for the Racine Unified School District over the next 30 years. Results released Monday, April 13 from the April 7 spring election showed votes were split almost down the middle. It will lead to big changes for Racine schools.

“It is transformational for our district,” said Stacy Tapp, chief of communication for RUSD. “We’re really happy and really pleased the community supported the referendum. Of course, it was a very narrow margin.”

The district’s Board of Canvassers certified the results on Tuesday, confirming that it passed as a result of just five “yes” votes.

“We have very, very old buildings that have become too costly for us to continue to maintain,” said Tapp.

Plans include using more than half of the money for construction and renovations, including the need for heating and air conditioning updates, security upgrades and roofing replacement.

“It’s more than just buildings for us,” said Tapp, noting it’s also about creating building blocks for students. “Not only will our students get facilities and buildings that are more modern, but we’re also going to be able to redirect money that we’re spending right now on inefficiencies in these old buildings, and re-direct that money back into the classroom.”

This, with no increase to taxpayers.

“What we’re currently levying, we’ve asked the community to continue that investment going forward,” said Tapp.

It is still possible for a voter to petition for a full recount — a request that must be made by Friday, April 17.