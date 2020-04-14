Common baking substitutions: Use these substitutions to save yourself a trip to the store when baking

MILWAUKEE -- It seems like bakers are baking like crazy these days -- but what if you don't have the last ingredient that you need? Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins FOX6 WakeUp with some common baking substitutions.
First I would stock up on these staples (all shelf stable for a longer period):
- All purpose Flour
- Granulated Sugar
- Brown Sugar
- Baking Powder
- Baking Soda
- Vanilla (optional but worth it!)
Pull out your favorite recipes and make a list of any other ingredients —- you can get frozen fruit (including bananas, or freeze your own to have on hand), chocolate chips (or other favorite add-ins), cereals, marshmallows, etc.
For perishables here are some common substitutes
1. Milk
- Evaporated milk in a ratio 50/50 with water
- Plain yogurt or sour cream 1:1
- Powdered Milk - follow direction on package
- 2. Buttermilk
- 1Tbsp white vinegar OR lemon juice + enough milk to make a cup
- Let sit for 5 minutes before using
- OR 1 cup plain yogurt
- OR 1.75 tsp cream of tartar plus 1 cup milk
3. Eggs
- For cake and cupcakes
- 1/2 mashed banana
- 1/4 cup Applesauce
For brownies:
- 1/2 banana mashed
- 1/4 cup applesauce
- 1/4 cup plain yogurt
For cookies:
- 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk
- Oil and butter swapping:
- Use 3/4 cup oil for every 1 cup of butter called for