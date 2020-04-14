Common baking substitutions: Use these substitutions to save yourself a trip to the store when baking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It seems like bakers are baking like crazy these days -- but what if you don't have the last ingredient that you need? Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins FOX6 WakeUp with some common baking substitutions.

First I would stock up on these staples (all shelf stable for a longer period):

All purpose Flour

Granulated Sugar

Brown Sugar

Baking Powder

Baking Soda

Vanilla (optional but worth it!)

Pull out your favorite recipes and make a list of any other ingredients —- you can get frozen fruit (including bananas, or freeze your own to have on hand), chocolate chips (or other favorite add-ins), cereals, marshmallows, etc.

For perishables here are some common substitutes

1. Milk

Evaporated milk in a ratio 50/50 with water

Plain yogurt or sour cream 1:1

Powdered Milk - follow direction on package

2. Buttermilk

1Tbsp white vinegar OR lemon juice + enough milk to make a cup

Let sit for 5 minutes before using

OR 1 cup plain yogurt

OR 1.75 tsp cream of tartar plus 1 cup milk

3. Eggs

For cake and cupcakes

1/2 mashed banana

1/4 cup Applesauce

For brownies:

1/2 banana mashed

1/4 cup applesauce

1/4 cup plain yogurt

For cookies: