Common baking substitutions: Use these substitutions to save yourself a trip to the store when baking

Posted 9:36 am, April 14, 2020, by , Updated at 09:49AM, April 14, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- It seems like bakers are baking like crazy these days -- but what if you don't have the last ingredient that you need? Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins FOX6 WakeUp with some common baking substitutions.

First I would stock up on these staples (all shelf stable for a longer period):

  • All purpose Flour
  • Granulated Sugar
  • Brown Sugar
  • Baking Powder
  • Baking Soda
  • Vanilla (optional but worth it!)

Pull out your favorite recipes and make a list of any other ingredients —- you can get frozen fruit (including bananas, or freeze your own to have on hand), chocolate chips (or other favorite add-ins), cereals, marshmallows, etc.

For perishables here are some common substitutes

1. Milk

  • Evaporated milk in a ratio 50/50 with water
  • Plain yogurt or sour cream 1:1
  • Powdered Milk - follow direction on package
  • 2. Buttermilk
  • 1Tbsp white vinegar OR lemon juice + enough milk to make a cup
  • Let sit for 5 minutes before using
  • OR 1 cup plain yogurt
  • OR 1.75 tsp cream of tartar plus 1 cup milk

3. Eggs

  • For cake and cupcakes
  • 1/2 mashed banana
  • 1/4 cup Applesauce

For brownies:

  • 1/2 banana mashed
  • 1/4 cup applesauce
  • 1/4 cup plain yogurt

For cookies:

  • 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • Oil and butter swapping:
  • Use 3/4 cup oil for every 1 cup of butter called for
