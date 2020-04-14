Vote totals from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin
Working out at home: The household items you can use to get some exercise

MILWAUKEE -- Gyms are closed, so now a lot of us are working out at home. Nike master trainer, Emily Hutchins, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the household items you can use to workout.

