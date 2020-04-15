× 1 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-94 in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — One person is dead and another severely injured following a wrong-way crash on I-94 in Waukesha County late Tuesday night, April 14. It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Meadowbrook Road.

Initial investigation revealed that a sedan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic on I-94. This sedan struck a vehicle traveling eastbound — which was operated by a 24-year-old woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

The names are being withheld due to pending notification of the family.

The interstate was shut down for approximately four hours. It has since been opened and traffic is resuming as normal.