Amid COVID-19, Brewers’ Ray Black speaks on difficulty of ‘not having a start date right now’

MILWAUKEE — The time of quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic has many of us adjusting to a new normal. FOX6’s Brandon Cruz spoke with Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Ray Black at his family farm in Pennsylvania about how he’s getting ready for a possible season.

“I’m fortunate to be able to have a workout facility locally that granted me access, so we are able to get in there and workout,” said Black. “I am able to stay in shape pretty well. The Brewers strength staff has done an incredible job with giving us workouts. Usually they give us one workout per day in the offseason. Every day, we have about five workouts currently. They are getting clever using backpacks, and fill them with books, and use them as a weighted vest, so we are all kind of adapting differently in trying to stay in shape.”

FOX6’s Brandon Cruz: “You guys are so routine oriented. Everything is scheduled. Everything works into a plan. Now, there is no schedule, so to speak. There is just a fact of you trying to stay in shape, and you be baseball ready for when you are called back. How tough is it to adjust to that kind of change?”

“Yeah, that is difficult,” said Black. “Like I said, the start date is always easiest. Hey, spring training is starting on this day. You can kind of map it backwards. Alright, I need to be 100% by spring. Well, now, we don’t have that start date set in stone. That is what is really making it difficult. I was able to ramp up to getting my velocity back up to about 100% feeling healthy at spring. Then, all of a sudden, you are shut down. Well, you don’t really want to lose that, but at the same time, you don’t want to be wasting bullets throwing at a Little League field in your backyard in your hometown, so that has been the difficulty for a lot of guys, not having the start date right now.”

The uncertainty remains, but reports say that Major League Baseball is considering a number of creative ways to play a 2020 schedule.