At-home curriculum: Ever wonder why parachutes are shaped the way they are?

Posted 10:40 am, April 15, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Looking for something to spice up your kids' at-home curriculum? Professor Maria from Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with some high-flying fun?

