Body of missing Milwaukee County Transit System employee pulled from Menomonee River

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Wednesday, April 15 identified the body pulled from the Menomonee River on April 12 as that of Jerome Wasielewski, a missing Milwaukee County Transit System employee.

He was last seen leaving the MCTS administration building on March 20.

His body was found by a bicyclist riding along the Hank Aaron Trail. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department responded, and pronouncd Wasielewski dead.

The preliminary manner of death was ruled undetermined by the medical examiner.

Wasielewski was from Oconomowoc.