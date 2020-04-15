‘Do your part:’ MCTS urges public to continue following rider restrictions, Safer at Home orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Transit System and its bus drivers have asked the public to continue doing their part in keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video, drivers share messages of hope and public safety for both themselves and riders.

All Milwaukee County Transit System buses are currently limiting ridership to 10 people in an effort to practice better social distancing. To keep routes and travelers moving efficiently, drivers in the video ask riders to keep each other in mind. For some healthcare and other essential workers, the bus is their ticket to the frontlines -- keeping the public safe and taking care of people during the pandemic; a seat taken by someone not going to an essential job is a seat taken away from someone who is, and overcrowding creates risk for all riders.

MCTS has also suspended all fares during this time and added extra buses on busier lines to cut down on wait times

For more information about what MCTS in response to the coronavirus, CLICK HERE.