‘Fulfill its mission:’ Show support by sponsoring an animal at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Even though the Milwaukee County Zoo is closed, the animals are being well taken care of by the zookeepers. Now is a great time for people to show their support by sponsoring an animal.

The Zoological Society raises money in many different ways to help support the zoo. One way, is through the Sponsor an Animal program. Right now, there are three different animals you can sponsor and as a thank you, you will receive an adorable plush-toy along with information about the animal.

Sponsor Flurry for $30. Flurry is a male Gentoo penguin and was born on Christmas Day inside the bird building at the Milwaukee the County Zoo. Keepers say he really enjoys swimming has a big appetite. He is currently eating a couple pounds of fish at each feeding.

The Stitch sponsorship is available for $45. Stitch is a North American porcupine living in the farm area of the Zoo. He will be turning 1 year old

in May and loves plush-toy animals. His favorite is a bunny and a duck.

Sponsor Stella for $45. This female jaguar stuns guests with her beauty in the big cat building. She is mom to male jaguar Francisco, and that is why this sponsorship will make a great Mother's Day gift.

Zoological Society staff are working remotely and are safely fulfilling orders. Shipping and handling are included in the price. Each sponsorship is partially tax deductible.

For more information on sponsorships and how you can help the Society, go to zoosociety.org.