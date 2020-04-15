Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
“A man of true character:’ NFL Hall of Famer, Green Bay Packers legend Willie Davis dead at 85

Posted 12:01 pm, April 15, 2020, by , Updated at 01:08PM, April 15, 2020

GREEN BAY — Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packers legend Willie Davis has passed away. He was 85 years old.

The following is a statement from Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker:

“It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis. Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi. He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

The Hall of Fame flag on the Museum’s campus will be flown at half-staff in Davis’ memory.

Willie Davis

According to the NFL Hall of Fame, “Davis began his career with the Cleveland Browns (1958-59) before being trading to the Green Bay Packers in 1960 where he quickly became a defensive standout under Hall of Fame Coach Vince Lombardi. Davis played collegiate football at Grambling State University and was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.”

Data pix.

Willie Davis

GREEN BAY, WI - December 9: The hand of Willie Davis. NFL Hall of Fame member and former Green Bay Packer Willie Davis with the Packers Super Bowl XLV ring as he waits to be introduced before the start of the Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field on December 9, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Lynn /Getty Images)

Former players reacted to the news of Davis' passing, too.

