“A man of true character:’ NFL Hall of Famer, Green Bay Packers legend Willie Davis dead at 85

GREEN BAY — Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packers legend Willie Davis has passed away. He was 85 years old.

#Packers legend Willie Davis has passed away at age 85. The Hall of Fame defensive end started on all five of Vince Lombardi's championship teams: https://t.co/x5uPYnpnCb pic.twitter.com/mdwhrwgCdi — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 15, 2020

The following is a statement from Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker:

“It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of . Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi. He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

The Hall of Fame flag on the Museum’s campus will be flown at half-staff in Davis’ memory.

Hall of Famer and @packers Legend Willie Davis has passed away at the age of 85. More: https://t.co/zyH0XgGuNi pic.twitter.com/y5kT1uJWUi — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 15, 2020

According to the NFL Hall of Fame, “Davis began his career with the Cleveland Browns (1958-59) before being trading to the in 1960 where he quickly became a defensive standout under Hall of Fame Coach Vince Lombardi. Davis played collegiate football at Grambling State University and was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former players reacted to the news of Davis' passing, too.

Hall of Famer (Class of 2018) and @packers great, @JerryKramer64GB, reflects on his former teammate Willie Davis. pic.twitter.com/5XyQ6xS0e3 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 15, 2020