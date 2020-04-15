Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Help the National Weather Service by becoming an official Storm Spotter

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — If you missed the storm spotter training from the National Weather Service on Tuesday, April 14, there are more opportunities coming up! Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of next week will feature three classes designed to help increase community involvement during severe situations.

Storm Spotter Training Schedule for Milwaukee NWS

A key factor in any severe weather events is getting confirmation of what’s actually unfolding. Meteorologists use radar coupled with these educated reports to issue watches and warnings that can help save lives. These classes will teach you how to properly identify adverse weather conditions and ways to stay safe in the event of severe weather.

Shelf cloud submitted in 2018 by Randy S.

