It's time to tailgate: Facebook group allows Packers fans to join virtually each Sunday in April

GREEN BAY — The Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau has found a new way to bring Packers fans together. Through a newly-formed Facebook group called Green Bay Isolation Virtual Tailgate, fans from around the world can join together “virtually” each Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in April.

“Every football season we are reminded of the sense of pride our fans have. Tailgating brings together friends and neighbors…and that’s what we think this virtual tailgate can do on the next couple of Sundays,” says Cameron Teske, CVB Visitor Center Director.

The CVB will share drink recipes, grilling specialties and other tailgating essentials from local Green Bay hospitality partners. Those who join the group can go all out with their Packers gear, fire up the grill and play bags in the backyard.

“Finding inspiration for a little afternoon fun won’t be hard for football fans,” says Teske. “Just fill your cooler, get out your bag chairs and watch some football. This virtual experience will hopefully inspire a ‘Go Pack Go’ chant in your neighborhood.”

Here’s how Green Bay Isolation Virtual Tailgate group members can participate:

Take a picture or video of your quarantine crew enjoying at home tailgate activities.

Post to your favorite social media using the hashtag #GBIsolateTailgate



Tag / Invite your friends to join your tailgate

Go LIVE to share the fun with your social media

Keep the positivity flowing!

The group can be found here.