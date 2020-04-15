Open Record Special Edition: A virtual vote

MADISON — For the first time in Wisconsin’s 172-year history, state lawmakers voted from home, passing a major piece of legislation: A coronavirus recovery bill. What does that bill do for you? In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi to the episode.

Calvi goes over the main goal of that bill, what’s included in it, and why there’s a bit of controversy associated with it.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

