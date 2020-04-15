Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Parents, need some free time? An artsy task for kids that takes up a big chunk of time

Posted 9:04 am, April 15, 2020, by , Updated at 09:07AM, April 15, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Parents, what would you do with an hour of free time right now?  Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk an artsy task for kids that takes up a big chunk of time.

