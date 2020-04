× Police: 9-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded near 60th and Kaul; 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 9-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded near 60th Street and Kaul Avenue Wednesday afternoon, April 15.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

A juvenile and a 29-year-old woman were arrested.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.