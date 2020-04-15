× ‘Protect the safety of everyone:’ RecruitMilitary Milwaukee Military job fair now virtual event

MILWAUKEE — The RecruitMilitary Milwaukee Military job fair scheduled for Thursday, April 23 will now be a virtual event.

In 2019, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring events across the United States with 6,400+ exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates.

“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers and our own team. Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we recently shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” says Chris Newsome, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary. “Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”

For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.